Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 06:46 pm

Falak Shabir’s new video with Sarah Khan is winning hearts

Falak Shabir message

Falak Shabir message

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir recently posted a video on social media to share an adorable moment with his family, the clip instantly went viral.

The clip shared by the singer featured his wife Sarah Khan and their only daughter Alyana, and it went viral on social media forums.

The video was captioned as “MASHALLAH MASHALLAH”, which received massive love from his fans on social media.

 

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)


Sarah also commented on the post that said “My whole world 💕”, while her sister and actor Noor Zafar commented “Who’s cutting onions? 🥲💓”.

Fans loved this loveable clip of the family and many of them showed their love for the couple in their comments.

 

