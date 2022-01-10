Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022.

Falak Shabir's reply to controversy about Ahad and Sajal win hearts

Falak extend his prayers for Sajal and Ahad. Image: Instagram

Singer Falak Shabir kicked off a Q/A session on Instagram and was asked about the absence of Ahad Raza Mir from Saboor Aly’s wedding.

Recently, actor Ahad Raza Mir’s absence from the family wedding has sparked numerous controversies in regards to his relationship with his wife Sajal Aly and the fans have been expecting some bad news from the couple.

Falak was also inquired by one of his fans about the ongoing saga and his reply was heart-winning.

Shabir replied to the query with a heartwarming prayer for Sajal and Ahad that left his fans in awe.

“I pray that nothing happens like you all have been speculating. Such an adorable couple they are.”

Falak, who is all in love with actress wife Sarah Khan, extended his warm wishes for the fellow celebrity couple.

His gesture was appreciated by many and won several hearts.

