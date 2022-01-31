Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 06:27 pm

Famous Author Nemrah Ahmed expressed her displeasure over Aye-Musht-e-Khaak

The controversy over harmful content in Pakistani shows has been brought up far too many times. The audience has seen the incessant arguing of lead ladies onscreen and females pitted against each other before. Therefore, they are the storylines that the audience has grown tired of.

To counter this stance, Feroze Khan returns with his next film, Aye-Musht-e-Khaak, starring his Khaani co-star Sana Javed. In which he continues to play the spoiled rich brat. However, one of the show’s episodes not only featured an enraged, poisonous male lead but also glorified domestic abuse in a tumultuous relationship.

Mustajab (Feroze) drags Shiza (Nimra Khan) into the room by the neck and screams at the top of his lungs in this horrific episode. The scenario depicts him sweating, his pupils dilated, and bloodshot veins on his forehead popping. With Nimra’s character fueling his rage by fighting back.

Many people were offended by the clip and called out the show’s creators. Nemrah Ahmed, the author of Jannat Ke Pattay, resorted to social media to express her displeasure. With the problematic plots in today’s drama serials.

“Shameless media promotes violent and obsessed heroes who chase a girl and don’t understand that no means no.” Nemrah wrote on Instagram. “These heroes are physically attacking each other in dramas, and the crowd cheers them on. Bollywood has raised a generation in this way. Present violent heroes, instil in them the belief that a man who chases them down all the time is a caring man, and garner praise. This is quite risky. Toxic even. A man who pursues you despite your refusal is a red flag. Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever.” She went on to say, “Pakistani media, it’s time to grow up.”

 

