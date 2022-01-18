Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz’s look from Phuket trip

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with husband Yasir Hussain and the freshness and glow on her face is melting our hearts.

The actress jetted off for vacations a few days back and keeps uploading bits for the fans to relish together.

In a vibrant green top with a tote bag, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress looked every inch the fashionable chic.

Her boater hat just made her look like a perfect treat for the eyes and the fans are loving it.

Iqra and Yasir enjoy being the most beloved couple of the town as the fans always pour love on their posts.

They are wonderful parents to an adorable little boy Kabir Hussain who is 5 months old now.