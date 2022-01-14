Fans are still reeling at Sajal Aly’s death in ‘Ishq-e-Laa.’

Ishq-e-Laa, starring Sajal Aly and Azaan Sami Khan including strong themes of love, religion, and mysticism, rapidly captured the audience’s attention and became a favourite. With the death of Shanaya (Sajal Aly’s character) in the most recent episode, the storey took a devastating turn. Pakistani Twitter is lamenting the loss of the ‘life of the programme,’ while criticising Khan’s acting abilities as Azlan.

Aly’s amazing acting abilities astonished the crowd, who were shocked by Shanaya’s death. So much so that her portrayal of Shanaya will be remembered for years to come by her fans. If you’re not sure how the tale will continue without Aly, check out what fans have to say about the most recent episode.

We need more Shanayas

The Khel Khel Mein star’s remarkable performance has sparked much praise on Twitter. The majority of people liked her outspoken and independent personality. Aly’s grip on her persona served as a “inspiration for young girls juggling family and work goals.”

Shanaya is superwoman in all manner she takes care of her own house , Azka's house and her office with a great balance & with same great energy

She should be a great example of our society. Yes she is inspiring and aspiring too 💯🔥#ishqelaa #sajalaly pic.twitter.com/WviTvIJSNt — Umama PeerZadi (@PeerZadi99) January 14, 2022

she was so good today. her expressions were top notch. she made me cry. shanaya was such a rare soul and the bravest one ik till date. shanaya had such a huge impact on the audiences. they could have continued this character. you will be missed a lot shanaya 🥺#ishqelaa pic.twitter.com/MHzslANAvz — s.🥑/kohli🤍• TS🧣 (@iamautumnspark) January 13, 2022

Since d first promo aired knew that Shanaya would die but today’s episode was heavy!Couldn’t control tears while watching it. #SajalAly is a brilliant actor.She doesn’t need words to portray,her eyes & expressions talk as well. @Iamsajalali.

Was watching #Ishqelaa for her only. — Ayesha Saeed (@Ayesha2Saeed) January 13, 2022

Since d first promo aired knew that Shanaya would die but today’s episode was heavy!Couldn’t control tears while watching it. #SajalAly is a brilliant actor.She doesn’t need words to portray,her eyes & expressions talk as well. @Iamsajalali.

Was watching #Ishqelaa for her only. — Ayesha Saeed (@Ayesha2Saeed) January 13, 2022

Shanaya left the show “too soon,” according to one Twitter user, but she was praised for her character’s “great influence on the viewers” by risking her life for justice and loved

Shanaya had such a huge impact on the audience. She was literally an inspiration and a role model for many people. I wish she didn't have to die.😭

#SajalAly as Shanaya will always be remembered. 🙃#Ishqelaa pic.twitter.com/G1cMIN9VKI — Chohdhry Irfan (@AmIrfanJutt) January 14, 2022

Shanaya deserved better

Twitter users were quick to point out that Azka’s (Yumna Zaidi’s) character, who is known for crying at the smallest discomfort, showed no emotion when Shanaya died. They felt that a character that was so motivating and well-liked should have gotten a more “authentic-looking” response.

Sorry but this scene made me so pissed I swear…Poor Shanaya lost her FREAKING LIFE for them and they couldn't even show genuine sympathy for her…They were just shocked…I was expecting them Atleast to cry a lil…

🥺💔😞 • #Ishqelaa pic.twitter.com/OmLHGEil5U — *Exams Era* (@JawedAmal) January 13, 2022

Shanaya deserved a better death tbh, not that well written, Azlaan acting….. Azka's reaction was so meh i was expecting a good breakdown.

The death seemed rushed they could build up a lil bit more but okay regardless that Character was the only light in the show — Rabiya (@rabiyaisamess) January 14, 2022

literally miss azka played by yumna is crying over the littlest things and needs an excuse to cry but her reaction to the news of shanaya’s death is so hilarious like girl doesnt care ??? excuse me??? shanaya helped you so much like eff off w that #ishqelaa — 𝔃𝓮𝔂 (@zeynepshah) January 13, 2022

Azlan failed to deliver

While the singer was initially praised for his acting abilities, this episode proved to be a disappointment for him. Khan’s acting, particularly in the most recent episode, has enraged a slew of fans, who have dubbed his casting “nepotism.” Netizens believe his lacklustre performance made a pivotal scene “cringe-worthy.” Khan, according to many critics, didn’t do justice to a character who had recently lost his wife.

This is what nepotism can do, ruin the whole experience of a show. These scenes were supposed to cause goosebumps, yet I had to skip through them to avoid the cringe acting. Azlan seems more like a spoiled brat than someone who is grieving his wife's death. #Ishqelaa pic.twitter.com/RvuyNgov6t — 𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥 ♡ (@_euphoria_18) January 13, 2022

Another user felt that “what could’ve been a goosebump act” felt like a normal scene.