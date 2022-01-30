Faraz Manan – The King of Fashion

Be it luxury, pret or bridal couture, this Pakistani designer has mastered them all

This particular designer’s name has been on everyone’s lips whereas his work has garnered unparalled fame nationally and internationally. From Mahira Khan to Deepika Padukone, his clothes have made their way in many A-list celebrity wardrobes, and even royal families! Often deemed as the King of Couture, Faraz Manan has mastered the art of layering and clever detailing, setting his work apart as a treasure fashion in the industry.

Elegance

Showcasing intricate ornamental embroidery on a silver palette, this heavy silhouette is everything to dream for at one’s wedding

Contemporary

This ready to wear gown features elegant sheesha blocking on a subtle pink palette that just makes for a elegant evening look.

Cloud Weave

The designer makes waves in menswear with a mix of traditional and modern, delivering premium looks in textured cotton weaved with gold.

Avant-garde

Featuring a culmination of coral and deep pink shades on a vibrant lehenga and an embellished thick bottom border, the entire ensemble is a high fashion monarch vibe.

Persian Summer

Straight out of his Persian collection featuring meticulous designs and patch work, this dandelion bespoke piece paired with a highly detailed men’s look is serving royal couple at its finest.

Ornate Grace

Delving into traditional fashion, actress Mahira Khan wore an original Faraz Manan at the Lux Style Awards that just stole the whole show.

Chef-d’oeuvre

With a twist on the classic red bridal look, this drenched in gold statement ensemble is the designer’s craft at his peak.

Astute

Actress Saba Qamar donned this serene light celeste look, matched with traditional designs and a net dupatta.

Ivory

Crafted in subtle tones and neat, intricate embroideries, this princely jacket paired seamlessly with embellished pants serve as quite the royal look.