Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:04 pm

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

In the Hindi film industry, love is in the air. While the hype over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding continues, a source claims that another Bollywood wedding is in the works. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating for a while, have now decided to take their relationship to the next level, according to reports.

On February 21, the pair will register their marriage in Mumbai. “They had been in love for a long time and a wedding was on the cards for them.” They’ve been talking about wedding plans for a while and have now decided to go ahead and do it. Their romance will take a new step on February 21 when they take legal vows to be companions for life,” a source close to the couple claimed.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for more than three years. They’ve never been shy about publicly declaring their love for each other on social media. Fans drool over them and keep coming back for more as they publish adorable photographs and videos of them together.

On the work front, Farhan is presently preparing for his directorial debut, Jee Le Zara, which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt as part of an ensemble cast. The film is set to begin production in the second half of 2022, with a release date set for next year. It’ll be a buddy movie with the three protagonists going on a car trip in India. For the time being, other information about the situation have been kept under wraps. Farhan Akhtar returns to directing with Jee Lee Zara, more than a decade after Don 2. (2011).

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were unavailable for comment when we reached out to them for confirmation. But here’s wishing them all the best in their marriage. For more, stay connected to Pinkvilla.

Read More

12 mins ago
Britney Spear's family drama continues with a new member Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears' younger sister, has slammed the pop star's...
16 mins ago
Malaika Arora dispels breakup speculations with Arjun in a cryptic note

Amidst the breakup rumours doing rounds online, after beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika...
23 mins ago
Court Rejected Meesha Shafi's plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi's motion for "dispensation of...
33 mins ago
Aima Baig earns support by netizens after she calls out fan for obscene gesture

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig, who is reportedly pairing up with Atif...
41 mins ago
Aima Baig in hot waters for not paying income tax

Aima Baig has been issued a notice by the Federal Board of...
49 mins ago
Model Hasnain Lehri boycotts Murree for any of his future shoots

On the 8th of January, 22 persons were killed in Murree. Over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Britney Spears responds to her sister Jamie Lynn’s interview

Amid all the brouhaha caused by singer Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn...
Omicron Variant
2 mins ago
Israel adds 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 mln

JERUSALEM - Israel on Friday reported 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
4 mins ago
Minna Tariq says qubool hai dolled up in a beautiful bridal lehanga

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf has been quite busy with her daughter Minna...
4 mins ago
Kanye West lost it; punches fan brutally for asking for an autograph

Kanye West is in hot water after punching a man in Los...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600