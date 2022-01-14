Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

In the Hindi film industry, love is in the air. While the hype over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding continues, a source claims that another Bollywood wedding is in the works. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating for a while, have now decided to take their relationship to the next level, according to reports.

On February 21, the pair will register their marriage in Mumbai. “They had been in love for a long time and a wedding was on the cards for them.” They’ve been talking about wedding plans for a while and have now decided to go ahead and do it. Their romance will take a new step on February 21 when they take legal vows to be companions for life,” a source close to the couple claimed.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for more than three years. They’ve never been shy about publicly declaring their love for each other on social media. Fans drool over them and keep coming back for more as they publish adorable photographs and videos of them together.

On the work front, Farhan is presently preparing for his directorial debut, Jee Le Zara, which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt as part of an ensemble cast. The film is set to begin production in the second half of 2022, with a release date set for next year. It’ll be a buddy movie with the three protagonists going on a car trip in India. For the time being, other information about the situation have been kept under wraps. Farhan Akhtar returns to directing with Jee Lee Zara, more than a decade after Don 2. (2011).

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were unavailable for comment when we reached out to them for confirmation. But here’s wishing them all the best in their marriage. For more, stay connected to Pinkvilla.