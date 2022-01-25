Faryal Mehmood’s dance on ‘Sajan Das Na’ goes viral, watch video

Pakistani actor Faryal Mehmood, dropped her video while dancing to the latest Coke Studio season 14 song, “Sajan Das Na” sung by Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

In her Instagram video, she can be seen grooving to the song and… also lip-syncing the lyrics.

Faryal expressed gratitude to Abdullah S. Siddiqui for the project. She went on to say that the music was insane and that she was proud of him.

Sharing the video she wrote, “So- @abdullah.s.siddiqui THANK YOU for @coke_studio 🙏🏼 ❤️ – all the music so far is insane! I couldn’t be happier- so proud of you!!! Also @mominamustehsan I’m love with your voice. It’s like honey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Mehmood R. (@faryalmehmoodofficial)

‘Sajan Das Na’ reflected a tale of love, complications, and distance in the voices of truly amazing singers, and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.