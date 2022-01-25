Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 11:43 pm

Faryal Mehmood’s dance on ‘Sajan Das Na’ goes viral, watch video

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 11:43 pm
Faryal Mehmood's dance on 'Sajan Das Na' goes viral, watch video

Faryal Mehmood’s dance on ‘Sajan Das Na’ goes viral, watch video

Pakistani actor Faryal Mehmood, dropped her video while dancing to the latest Coke Studio season 14 song, “Sajan Das Na” sung by Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

In her Instagram video, she can be seen grooving to the song and… also lip-syncing the lyrics.

Faryal expressed gratitude to Abdullah S. Siddiqui for the project. She went on to say that the music was insane and that she was proud of him.

Sharing the video she wrote, “So- @abdullah.s.siddiqui THANK YOU for @coke_studio 🙏🏼 ❤️ – all the music so far is insane! I couldn’t be happier- so proud of you!!! Also @mominamustehsan I’m love with your voice. It’s like honey.”

Sajan Das Na reflected a tale of love, complications, and distance in the voices of truly amazing singers, and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.

Read More

1 hour ago
Dananeer Mobeen or Sana Javed, who looks best in peachy pink ensemble?

Pakistan’s two elegant beauties, Sana Javed and Dananeer Mobeen, in the same...
1 hour ago
Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian's fears Kanye disapproval for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting increasingly concerned about co-parenting with Kanye West....
2 hours ago
Online petition to ban YouTube channels targeting Harry and Meghan

An online petition is propelled to ban single-purpose YouTube and Twitter hate...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will send video greetings instead of attending Prince Philip's burial service

Prince Philip's life will be commemorated at a spring ceremony at Westminster...
2 hours ago
BTS' Jin delivers strawberries to trainer

Hollywood celebrities are always in the news for numerous reasons, and today...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Johnson Charles
8 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘PSL is one of the best tournaments right now’, says Johnson Charles

PSL 7: Johnson Charles of the Multan Sultans says that the Pakistan...
16 mins ago
Cabinet approves Rs5bn for census-2022, says Fawad  

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that...
Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot, see photos
18 mins ago
Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot!

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model of the showbiz industry set...
Quetta Gladiators
22 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators share video of ‘sweating it out’ at the gym for PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have uploaded a YouTube video in which...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement