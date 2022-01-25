Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:00 pm

Faryal Mehmood’s Latest Dance Videos Sets Internet on FIRE

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:00 pm
Faryal Mehmood

Faryal Mehmood’s Latest Dance Videos Sets Internet on FIRE

Finally, actress Faryal Mehmood took to Instagram to share a dance video. Essentially, the Pakistani diva can be observed recognising musician Momina Mustehsan’s capacity to present potential singing qualities.

Faryal can be seen dressed in something QUITE current during the ad, however some may find the actress’ clothing a little daring. Faryal, on the other hand, is extremely content and cheerful throughout her recent post as she grooves to the song, keeping everyone delighted with her exuberant movements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faryal Mehmood R. (@faryalmehmoodofficial)

Faryal is dressed in a loose-fitting white coat with imprinted leaves and matching leggings. The showbiz personality stated in the post’s caption: “As a result, @abdullah.s.siddiqui THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR @coke studio. So far, everything of the music has been insane! I’m overjoyed—I’m very proud of you! In addition, @mominamustehsan I’m head over heels in love with your voice. It tastes like honey.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar receives flak from Anushka Sharma's fans; here's why!

Former cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar's remark on Virat Kohli has enraged the...
2 hours ago
Maya Ali shows how to keep it fashionable in cold weather

Actress Maya Ali, who has the ability to transform from an ordinary...
3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif is soaring temperatures in this vibrant bikini straight from Maldives

Fans and netizens go gaga after Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif drops a...
3 hours ago
Fans go berserk after Deepika Padukone appears bold in latest shoot

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned heads with a chic appearance at the...
3 hours ago
Hira & Mani are now COVID free; thank fans for lovely prayers

Hira Mani and her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani have recovered...
4 hours ago
Hira Mani recovers from covid-19

Actress Hira Mani took to her Instagram to share with her fans...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dragon cargo capsule returns from ISS with more than two tons of freight
2 mins ago
Dragon cargo capsule returns from ISS with more than two tons of freight

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- SpaceX's upgraded Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down...
Sana Javed looks breathtaking in a peachy pink outfit
3 mins ago
Sana Javed looks breathtaking in a peachy pink outfit

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who is winning hearts with her stealer acting...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
6 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 25 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25.1.22, Live...
Saqlain Mushtaq
26 mins ago
Saqlain Mushtaq has resigned as the NHPC’s head of international player development

Ex-Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, known as the "Pioneer of Doosra," has resigned from the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement