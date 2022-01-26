Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 03:12 am

Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Dakota Johnson: Who wore the Magda Butrym red dress better?

27th Jan, 2022. 03:12 am
Both the Hollywood and Hindi cinema industries have witnessed some amazing releases recently with much more interesting films to come. Along with film premieres, promotional looks where stars dress up in their most glamorous best is another thing we look forward to. And when two celebs rock the identical clothing, it is a field day!

She is now promoting her film Gehraiyaan, which will be released on February 11, and she wore the same dress as Dakota Johnson for the occasion! Using the same red Magda Butrym dress with two flowers and structured shoulder pads, Lakshmi Lehr styled Annie. In order to complete her appearance, Panday wore a pair of black Louboutin shoes and several stacks of rings.

 

To promote her most recent picture, The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson was one of the guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The actress who has a love spot for Gucci ventured a little by going for something else. She picked out a fiery red dress from Magda Butrym’s racks which blended the label’s characteristic elements, like floral applique work, to create something playful and girly. The shoulder pads gave the outfit a structural look. Her gown featured three red flowers on it and a pair of bright red shoes that matched her outfit completed the actress’ look. She was styled by Kate Young for this occasion.

