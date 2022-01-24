Faysal Qureshi faces criticism for traumatizing his son

Netizens have chastised actor Faysal Qureshi for exposing his young kid, Farman to a disturbing video. The actor shared a video of his son reacting to the current episode of Dil-e-Momin on social media. Currently, the actor is starring in the drama serial Dil-e-Momin. In the latest episode, Faysal gets beaten up by Gohar Rasheed’s character.

The veteran actor thought it would be amusing to film his son Farmaan’s reaction to this situation.

Check it out!

Baby Farmaan is irritated by this situation. Netizens criticized Faysal for being an irresponsible parent in the comments section.

According to netizens, a child sees things from a different way and far more pure perspective. As a result, the underprivileged youngster may be traumatized.