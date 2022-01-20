Iconic singer Aima Baig is once again in hot waters after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen all of her bank of accounts on Wednesday.

This step came after the FBR had issued a notice to Aima Baig for failing to pay a tax of Rs 85 million.

According to reports, the tax collection agency sought to retrieve money from the Dhola crooner’s account, but Baig had already withdrawn Rs25 million from her bank accounts and emptied them before the FBR could do it.

The FBR is now considering over seizing her vehicles. Baig is reportedly a defaulter of Rs85 million in income taxes. She has not paid her taxes in the years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Aima Baig is one of Pakistan’s most well-known female singers. She has had multiple hits and received local and international honours in the previous seven years.

The singer has been in the news recently after being chosen to sing the anthem for Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition alongside famous singer Atif Aslam.

She was also featured in last year’s anthem ‘Groove Mera‘, which turned out to be a hit.