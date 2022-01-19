Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:22 pm

Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan

Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan

Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan

Fans of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan want to see him share the screen with showbiz star Mahira Khan. On Instagram, a fan of the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor expressed his desire to see both actors in the same frame of television, to which the actor positively responded, and that’s one pair of Khans’ netizens like to see on screen together.

Read more: Alizey Sultan and Feroze Khan are expecting their second child

A fan wrote in the comment section of Feroze’s picture, “Wanna see you in drama with Mahira Khan…can I hope for this?” To which the actor replied, “Mmm! Why not meri Jan

Mahira Khan is a top actress in the Pakistani drama and film industry, who has worked in numerous projects such as films, dramas, songs, and commercials, as well as she marked her name in the Bollywood industry with her debut Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. Without any doubt, she is a true diva and the pride of Pakistan.

Read More

47 mins ago
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set the internet on fire in latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, the most adored showbiz couple, turn up...
1 hour ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Riding an Elephant - WATCH VIDEO

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power...
1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

Alia Bhatt truly embodies the term "social media butterfly." She always loves...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance...
2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, made fans nervous when she stated that she...
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam Steals The Show With Stellar Performance in Sang-e-Mah

With his amazing performance on the hit drama serial Sang-e-Mah, pop singer...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dance Meri Rani
8 seconds ago
Little girl and a woman groove to “Dance Meri Rani” goes viral

In this viral video, a woman and a little girl outstandingly dance...
Israel evicts Palestinian family from E. Jerusalem home
3 mins ago
Israel evicts Palestinian family from E. Jerusalem home

JERUSALEM, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Israeli police on Wednesday evicted a Palestinian...
Vivo V23e
3 mins ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in...
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar distributed protection kits to doctors in Multan
3 mins ago
Rule of law government’s top priority: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the rule of law...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600