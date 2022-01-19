Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan

Fans of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan want to see him share the screen with showbiz star Mahira Khan. On Instagram, a fan of the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor expressed his desire to see both actors in the same frame of television, to which the actor positively responded, and that’s one pair of Khans’ netizens like to see on screen together.

A fan wrote in the comment section of Feroze’s picture, “Wanna see you in drama with Mahira Khan…can I hope for this?” To which the actor replied, “Mmm! Why not meri Jan“

Mahira Khan is a top actress in the Pakistani drama and film industry, who has worked in numerous projects such as films, dramas, songs, and commercials, as well as she marked her name in the Bollywood industry with her debut Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. Without any doubt, she is a true diva and the pride of Pakistan.