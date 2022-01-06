Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 06:00 pm

Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, is indeed the talk of the town these days, with some critical and some commercial acclamation. Ahmed Ali Akbar, who plays the lead character in the most popular drama serial gave his best performance yet, and all of the other characters are making their mark in the drama as well.

Among all the people who have praised Ahmed Ali Kabar’s flawless performance in the drama, Feroze Khan and his entire family also loved Ahmed Ali Akbar after his spectacular performance in Parizaad and sent lots of duas and well wishes to him as well.

Read more: Parizaad Is Taking over Twitter Trends for all the right reasons

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wrote, “I am so happy for you! I haven’t still watched it but everyone in my family loves you from the core. May Allah give you infinite success and protection from the craft, Ameen.”

