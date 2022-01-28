FIR launched against Shweta Tiwari after her offensive ‘innerwear’ remarks

Shweta Tiwari, one of the biggest names in the Indian TV industry, has landed herself into trouble after she made an offensive statement regarding her ‘bra’ during a press conference.

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress in a press conference referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. She made a statement, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).”

However, among several netizens, many other prominent personalities called out Shweta over her inappropriate remarks. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

When asked about the actor’s statement, Mishra told, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.”

She had made the controversial statement during the promotion of her upcoming web series Show Stopper. Although the statement was made on a lighter note as a joke but not go down well with many and the clip went crazy viral.

The web series is a show about fashion which stars Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a ‘bra fitter’.

Shweta Tiwari was last seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had also appeared in the web show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Her daughter Palak Tiwari is also a part of the industry now after her appearance in the hit number, Bijlee.