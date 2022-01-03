First week of 2022 becomes of high importance for Prince Andrew

This week seems to be of high importance for the British Prince and the second born of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Andrew is going through a sexual assault case filed by the long-time accuser and ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein. Followed by Prince Andrew’s onetime partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following socialite Maxwell’s conviction last week for sex trafficking youngsters for Epstein. On one hand, a legal settlement was announced on Monday. On the other hand, oral arguments in the case are to be held on Tuesday.

Virginia Giuffre has also filed a lawsuit against the British prince. Saying that he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.

Andrew, 61-year-old, has not been prosecuted legally and has categorically refuted the claims.

A New York court is scheduled to make a 2009 settlement public between Epstein and Giuffre on Monday.

Andrew’s lawyers say that the arrangement shields the prince and others from Giuffre’s legal action.

They are hoping that this will be enough to convince a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against the monarch.

As a result, Judge Lewis Kaplan of New York will hear oral arguments on whether or not to dismiss the lawsuit on Tuesday. The hearing will take place by videoconference at 10:00 a.m.