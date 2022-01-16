Fitness goals: celebrities who will inspire you to get fit

They say the camera knows it all, and who would know it better than our celebrities. Looking the part they’re playing is just as important as delivering the right dialogues and giving the right expressions, they train just as hard as athletes. And while they are on this journey, many of them love sharing snippets from their fitness routines to motivate their fans to join them and make fitness a priority in their lives. From their meals to their workout routines and tips on keeping fit, these celebrities continue to influence many via social media.

And if you’re someone who is just starting out or are working to get back on track, our favourite stars are going to give you much needed dose of motivation that will keep that getting-back-in-shape resolution alive in 2022.

Saba Qamar

Apart from mesmerising her fans with her acting, Qamar is usually seen working out at the gym. She may not post a ton of gym selfies but her toned figure says it all. Qamar often posts stories of her cycling around the neighbourhood, living her life to the fullest and we love it!

Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar has never shied away from sharing her fitness journey with her fans. The starlet embarked on this journey after she gained weight during her pregnancy, but her magical transformation will motivate you to start right this second. Fakhar is someone who finds working out therapeutic, apart from working out for herself, she loves posting pictures and videos of her fitness routine on Instagram and Youtube to help her fans strengthen their body too.

Omer Shahzad

The model-turned-actor is a fitness freak in his own words and his shirtless pictures flaunting his ripped physique on social media have been as much a source of interest for fans as his acting ventures. He follows a mix of cardio and weight-lifting to maintain his body. The artist also leads a balanced lifestyle, one that we all dream of; he sleeps on time, takes his meals on time, wakes up on time and makes time for his workouts no matter how hectic his schedule is.

Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah goes all out in the gym and her toned abs speak for themselves. The diva is a fitness enthusiast who loves sharing the grind to her Instagram account for fans to match her and also reviews and shares health supplements that she uses. She loves flaunting the body she has worked hard on and it only goes on to show that dedication and hard work really pays well.

Bilal Ashraf

When it comes to Bilal Ashraf nothing tastes as good as a six-pack feels to him. The star trained really hard to build muscle mass for the movie Superstar where one of the song demanded him to show off his six packs and they did not come easy. Ashraf went for a tough routine which required him to train three times some days. And as much as working out helps, the artist believes nutrition plays the biggest role in transforming the body and with the body that he has, he clearly knows his stuff.

Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi is big on yoga, from mastering every yoga asana to educating her fans on how yoga helps the entire body to even carrying her yoga mat to vacations, she knows it all. The singer has often shared how she uses yoga to calm herself down and prepare herself for the day. Her Instagram feed speaks volumes of how much she loves yoga and all forms of it.

Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar was always fitness enthusiast, but it was only after she met a life-changing accident that she took control of her health and fitness. Omar loves sharing her passion with fans who follow her, from giving out delicious yet healthy recipes to showing healthy options that you can order when you’re going out to tips on healthy snacking, she’s definitely our guru.

Naveed Raza

When he’s not acting, he’s in the gym and fellow celebrities who train with him can vouch for Naveed Raza who believes that the only thing standing between you and the body you want are excuses. The actor has a knack for boxing and often shares videos of him boxing and working out to keep his fans motivated. Not only is he a big advocate of taking care of health, but he has a great zeal to contribute to the health sector in the industry. He has been an ambassador of Sind Aids Control Programme, IRD Pakistan and Kiran Sitara.