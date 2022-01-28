Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:30 am

Flashback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on Dilbar song goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:30 am
Alizeh Shah

The video of actress Alizeh Shah in which she can be seen dancing recently gone viral on the internet. Her fashion and outfit choices have recently been questioned by the public. Her outfit choice at the Hum Style Awards attracted a lot of criticism from the internet. Even Her colleagues in the industry even questioned her choice of clothing.

Alizeh Shah, who has almost 3.9 million followers on Instagram, uploaded the video while dancing to the famous song ‘Dilbar’ during a rehearsal.

Have a look!

 

This glimpse was enough to outrage social media users and they reacted in every possible way.

Read More

4 hours ago
Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew

Another former royal staff worker has revealed details about Prince Andrew's personality...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra said she has become a calmer person after marrying Nick

Priyanka Chopra claimed that since Nick Jonas entered her life, she has...
5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo sure knows how to make a grand gesture — he...
5 hours ago
When Kareena Kapoor recalled her Poo days as she enjoyed watching K3G’s

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress who has starred in a...
5 hours ago
Watch when Shehnaaz Gill danced her heart out at a function

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on...
6 hours ago
Designer Hamza Malik is not happy with Atif Aslam for crediting his wife as his 'stylist' for PSL 7 anthem

Atif Aslam wins the hearts of netizens with his Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hareem Shahs
49 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
SpiceJet Air Hostess
58 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Heart Out in Empty Flight

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her...
Wife
1 hour ago
What Happens When the Groom’s Friend Falls Over Him on the Wedding Stage?

Wedding videos are popular on the internet these days due to their...
Snake
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEO: Husband plays prank on wife with a fake snake, and she jumps on his lap

Fear is the first word that springs to mind when you think...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600