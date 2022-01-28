Flashback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on Dilbar song goes viral

The video of actress Alizeh Shah in which she can be seen dancing recently gone viral on the internet. Her fashion and outfit choices have recently been questioned by the public. Her outfit choice at the Hum Style Awards attracted a lot of criticism from the internet. Even Her colleagues in the industry even questioned her choice of clothing.

Alizeh Shah, who has almost 3.9 million followers on Instagram, uploaded the video while dancing to the famous song ‘Dilbar’ during a rehearsal.

Have a look!

This glimpse was enough to outrage social media users and they reacted in every possible way.