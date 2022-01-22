Flashback Friday: Faryal Mehmood Steals Spotlight in Latest Bold and Steamy Photoshoot

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, steals the show on social media with steamy photoshoot. In a daring shoot that had everyone talking, the Laal Ishq actor lit social media ablaze.

Faryal Mehmood is a well-known actress and model in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. For years, the stunning diva has wowed audience with her incredible acting abilities.

She is known for his roles in the hit drama series Baba Jani, Enaaya, Daasi, and Laal Ishq.

Adorning green gorgeousness, Faryal posed and sparkled with her hair looking super pretty. The actress is no stranger to criticism owing to her bold and sassy style statement.

The well-known actress has a reputation for being bold and occasionally outspoken. Faryal’s photoshoot recently went viral on social media.

The actress came to Instagram to share some hot photos with her followers. Faryal is seen dressed provocatively, donning a black top and a piece of cloth wrapped around her torso.

Check out the pictures here!