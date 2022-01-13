Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

FLASHBACK: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video

Hareem Shah

Controversial TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has gone viral on social media.

Hareem took to her Instagram, the famous TikTok star shared a video of herself. In the video she can be seen dancing in the hotel room and showering money on herself.

Background music can also be heard in the video, the song is also sung by Hareem Shah.

 

 

 

Recently, the TikTok star announced that she has been nominated for the TikTok star of the year category, female, at the 11th Pakistan Achievement Awards International.

The Pakistan Achievement Awards International chairman told the TikTok personality of the thought-provoking decision in a post posted by Miss Shah, and we’re sure Hareem must be overjoyed to receive this news while on her honeymoon in Turkey.

Read More

7 hours ago
Parizaad Episode 26 Review – Parizaad Latest Episode

Parizaad Episode 26 Review Parizaad continues to be an engrossing tale that...
8 hours ago
Nadia Khan looks spectacular at Saboor’s Wedding

The new couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's star-studded wedding celebrations are...
8 hours ago
Saboor Aly radiates in a pre-wedding mehndi shoot

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is a renowned couple, they recently got married...
8 hours ago
Ayesha Omar gives new meaning to elegance; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a well-known fashionista and performer, she was recently photographed wearing a...
8 hours ago
Throwback Video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food GOES VIRAL

A throwback video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food has...
8 hours ago
Throwback: Sushmita Sen talks about almost marrying the wrong person

Actor Sushmita Sen in an old appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

USD TO PKR
31 mins ago
USD to PKR: Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan today On, 13th Jan 2022

USD to PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR)...
Currency rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rate in Pakistan – 13th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th  January 2022, Check updated...
AED to PKR
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 13th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (13, Jan 2022) today...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600