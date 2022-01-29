Forbes Highest Earning TikTokers of 2021

The entertainment sectoindustry is being dominated by TikTok stars! With over 1 billion users worldwide, the app’s developers have become household names. With their followings constantly growing, these digital stars are raking in millions of dollars through business partnerships, personal goods, commercial appearances, and other means.

TikTok’s most-followed founder, Charli D’Amelio, and her sister Dixie, are making the most of their newfound celebrity, monetizing it with their own clothing line, a reality show, and sponsorships that may pay up to $500,000 for a single post.

Forbes investigated what goes on behind the scenes for TikTok’s greatest stars and developed a list of the app’s highest earners. The outlet calculated the total income for these celebrities from January to December 2021, eliminating creators who were celebrities before joining the app, such as actors and musicians. What did they discover? TikTokers are earning more than ever before, more than doubling their rates from the previous year.

If there is one thing that is certain, it is that TikTok stars are here to stay.

Discover who earned the most money on TikTok in 2021…

7. Kris Collins — $4.75 million

Kris Collins became famous on TikTok in 2021! Kris worked as a hairdresser just two years earlier, but when the pandemic struck, she was out of job. She turned to TikTok on the advice of her brother, and her career there has taken off. Hershey, Lionsgate, and Pantene have all expressed interest in her family-friendly comedic routines, which she frequently publishes to her 41 million followers. She’s also working on writing her own programme and aspires to be an actress one day.

“I feel like this is a stepping stone for me into something different, but for the time being, it’s fantastic. I also enjoy TikTok and YouTube. It’s fantastic to be allowed to do anything I want “Kris stated to DH News.

6. Avanni Gregg — $4.75 million

Avanni Gregg, like Kris, earned an amazing $4.75 million in 2021 after transitioning from lifeguard to social media superstar with over 39 million followers in just two years. When her cosmetic videos became popular in late 2019, she relocated from rural Indiana to Los Angeles and joined the Hype House, where she befriended some of TikTok’s top stars. Throughout 2021, she received various sponsorships, published her autobiography, and was cast in a new season of “Chicken Girls.” She was even named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. She also had her own Snap programme and fresh episodes of her Facebook Watch series, “Here for It with Avani Gregg,” were released.

5. Josh Richards — $5 million

Josh Richards tripled his income in 2021, earning $5 million for the year, $3.5 million more than the previous year. Josh has long been known for his creative endeavours that go beyond the traditional social media star strategy of selling merchandise and obtaining sponsorships. Josh worked on CrossCheck Studios with his co-founder Mark Wahlberg, in addition to his endorsement partnerships with firms such as Amazon and CashApp. In addition, he promoted his Ani energy drinks in large retailers such as Walmart and raised funds through his venture capital firm, Animal Capital. He also co-hosts a Barstool Sports podcast, “BFFs,” with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

“I want to change the way we think about Hollywood and show that anyone can achieve the unattainable if they put their minds to it. I aim to be a pioneer and trailblazer for future creators to follow their ambitions “Variety spoke with Josh.

4. Bella Poarch — $5 million