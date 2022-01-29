Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 02:47 am

Forbes Highest Earning TikTokers of 2021

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 02:47 am
Highest Earning Stars

TikTok’s Highest Earning Stars of 2021

The entertainment sectoindustry  is being dominated by TikTok stars! With over 1 billion users worldwide, the app’s developers have become household names. With their followings constantly growing, these digital stars are raking in millions of dollars through business partnerships, personal goods, commercial appearances, and other means.

TikTok’s most-followed founder, Charli D’Amelio, and her sister Dixie, are making the most of their newfound celebrity, monetizing it with their own clothing line, a reality show, and sponsorships that may pay up to $500,000 for a single post.

Forbes investigated what goes on behind the scenes for TikTok’s greatest stars and developed a list of the app’s highest earners. The outlet calculated the total income for these celebrities from January to December 2021, eliminating creators who were celebrities before joining the app, such as actors and musicians. What did they discover? TikTokers are earning more than ever before, more than doubling their rates from the previous year.

If there is one thing that is certain, it is that TikTok stars are here to stay.

Discover who earned the most money on TikTok in 2021…

7. Kris Collins — $4.75 million

Kris Collins became famous on TikTok in 2021! Kris worked as a hairdresser just two years earlier, but when the pandemic struck, she was out of job. She turned to TikTok on the advice of her brother, and her career there has taken off. Hershey, Lionsgate, and Pantene have all expressed interest in her family-friendly comedic routines, which she frequently publishes to her 41 million followers. She’s also working on writing her own programme and aspires to be an actress one day.

“I feel like this is a stepping stone for me into something different, but for the time being, it’s fantastic. I also enjoy TikTok and YouTube. It’s fantastic to be allowed to do anything I want “Kris stated to DH News.

6. Avanni Gregg — $4.75 million

Avanni Gregg, like Kris, earned an amazing $4.75 million in 2021 after transitioning from lifeguard to social media superstar with over 39 million followers in just two years. When her cosmetic videos became popular in late 2019, she relocated from rural Indiana to Los Angeles and joined the Hype House, where she befriended some of TikTok’s top stars. Throughout 2021, she received various sponsorships, published her autobiography, and was cast in a new season of “Chicken Girls.” She was even named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. She also had her own Snap programme and fresh episodes of her Facebook Watch series, “Here for It with Avani Gregg,” were released.

5. Josh Richards — $5 million

Josh Richards tripled his income in 2021, earning $5 million for the year, $3.5 million more than the previous year. Josh has long been known for his creative endeavours that go beyond the traditional social media star strategy of selling merchandise and obtaining sponsorships. Josh worked on CrossCheck Studios with his co-founder Mark Wahlberg, in addition to his endorsement partnerships with firms such as Amazon and CashApp. In addition, he promoted his Ani energy drinks in large retailers such as Walmart and raised funds through his venture capital firm, Animal Capital. He also co-hosts a Barstool Sports podcast, “BFFs,” with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

“I want to change the way we think about Hollywood and show that anyone can achieve the unattainable if they put their minds to it. I aim to be a pioneer and trailblazer for future creators to follow their ambitions “Variety spoke with Josh.

4. Bella Poarch — $5 million
Bella Poarch rose to stardom in 2021 after creating the most-liked TikTok video of 2020. Her 87 million followers rank her third on the app and have helped her build a phenomenally successful music career. Since its release in early 2021, the music video for her debut single “Build A Bitch” has received over 300 million views. She also collaborated with a slew of advertisers, including Google, Prada, and Tinder.3. Addison Rae — $8.5 millionAddison Rae was knocked off the top spot on TikTok’s greatest earners list in 2021, but that doesn’t mean she made less money. While her $5 million profit in 2020 propelled her to the top of the list, she made almost $3 million more in 2021. She’s earned collaborations with firms like American Eagle and Vital Protein thanks to her 86 million followers on the app. In the last year, she has extended her makeup line, Item Beauty, which is now available in places such as Sephora.

Addison established both her music and acting careers in what was possibly her most significant career decision. Addison stunned fans in March when she released her debut single “Obsessed,” and later that year, she landed a role in “He’s All That,” the Netflix version of “She’s All That.” The film debuted at No. 1 in 78 countries, and Netflix announced a multimillion-dollar deal with Addison in which she will both feature in and executive produce other films made particularly for her.

2. Dixie D’Amelio — $10 million

Dixie D’Amelio created a name for herself in 2021, emerging out of the shadow cast by her younger sister. She concentrated on her singing career, releasing two successful songs, “F**k Boy” and “Psycho,” and touring as part of the Jingle Ball concert series. Dixie, on the other hand, did not abandon her sister! The duo struck lucrative partnerships, including a makeup collection with Morphe and their own Snap programme, “Charli vs. Dixie,” which consists of ten mini-TV episodes. The D’Amelio family as a whole also secured a deal with Hulu, and their reality show, “The D’Amelio Show,” launched in September – and was renewed for a second season.

1. Charli D’Amelio — $17.5 million

This year, Charli D’Amelio remained TikTok’s reigning queen. Charli is the most followed person on the platform, with 134 million followers, and she has the sponsorships to prove it. Along with her Snap and Morphe collaborations with Dixie, the team also released their Social Tourist apparel line in association with Hollister. Sales were so strong that Hollister saw a roughly 10% increase in sales through September 2021. They’ve also received sponsorships through their podcast “2 Chix,” including Invisalign and Dunkin Donuts, where Charli debuted her second trademark drink earlier this year.

“You’re always wanting to be better at what you do, but you’re never bored,” Charli told Variety.

Read More

3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is super-rich after romance with Pete Davidson

According to a new claim, American TV star and business mogul Kim...
3 hours ago
TikToker Hareem Shah's failed lips surgery

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
4 hours ago
Julia Fox secretly dated Drake before romance with Kanye West: reports

Kanye West's new love interest, Julia Fox allegedly dated the Donda rapper's competitor...
5 hours ago
Sarah Palin rumored in relation with NY Rangers great Ron Duguay

According to Spies, the 57-year-old former vice presidential candidate has been playing...
5 hours ago
Watch Sanya Malhotra flaunts her moves on Samantha's Oo antava

Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her...
5 hours ago
BTS: Jimmy Kimmel leaves ARMY furious with his comments on boy band

BTS fans were irritated lately when TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel compared the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
27 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 30 2022

Today, 30 January 2022, you may find the most recent Free Fire...
Iphone 11
33 mins ago
Iphone 11 Price in Pakistan after increased taxes

iPhone 11 Prices – This post provides iPhone 11 prices in Pakistan...
iPhone 12
42 mins ago
iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 12: This is the era of mobile phones...
Peugeot 2008 Vs Proton X50
57 mins ago
Peugeot 2008 Vs Proton X50 French Lion Vs Malaysian Tiger

Not long ago, the Pakistani automobile sector resembled a tumbleweed moving through...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600