Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH
Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January on official Youtube channel of BOL Entertainment. Popular host and politician, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, hosted Pakistan’s first Big Boss style show “BOL House”. The episode has amassed attention from wide audience and fans are all praise for the show.
Here is the link to the first Episode:
Download BOL News App for latest news