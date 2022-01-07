Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 12:38 am

Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment's most anticipated show "BOL House" Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January on official Youtube channel of BOL Entertainment. Popular host and politician, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, hosted Pakistan’s first Big Boss style show “BOL House”. The episode has amassed attention from wide audience and fans are all praise for the show.

Here is the link to the first Episode:

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
1 day ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
1 day ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
1 min ago
MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
9 mins ago
American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
9 mins ago
Border fencing issue: Qureshi says positive response received from Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government...
Saboor Aly
10 mins ago
Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly in Nikah ceremony! WATCH VIDEO

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari,...
