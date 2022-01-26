From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that sets social media on fire
Alizeh Shah
Alizeh Shah is a talented young Pakistani actress with a bright future ahead of her. She’s becoming a household name at a rapid pace. Alizeh Shah, dubbed “the girl next door,” has achieved a great deal in a short amount of time.
Alizeh is one of the rare actors who has dedicated herself to improving her skills. This is one of the reasons she has such a large following. In addition to acting and singing, Alizeh Shah has done modelling sessions for a number of well-known fashion names. Alizeh is a social media lover. On Instagram, she shared beautiful photographs from her photo shoots with a variety of designer labels.
Though, no one can deny Alizeh’s fashion sense, as the actress is well aware of her ability to steal the focus from her admirers on a regular basis.
Have a Look!
The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.
