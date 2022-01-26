Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:59 pm

From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that sets social media on fire

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:59 pm
Alizeh Shah

From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a talented young Pakistani actress with a bright future ahead of her. She’s becoming a household name at a rapid pace. Alizeh Shah, dubbed “the girl next door,” has achieved a great deal in a short amount of time.

Alizeh is one of the rare actors who has dedicated herself to improving her skills. This is one of the reasons she has such a large following. In addition to acting and singing, Alizeh Shah has done modelling sessions for a number of well-known fashion names. Alizeh is a social media lover. On Instagram, she shared beautiful photographs from her photo shoots with a variety of designer labels.

Though, no one can deny Alizeh’s fashion sense, as the actress is well aware of her ability to steal the focus from her admirers on a regular basis.

Advertisement

Have a Look!

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Read More

60 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife's hot photo as he became lovestruck

Rajkummar Rao can't get enough of Patralekhaa, his wife. The couple, who...
1 hour ago
Parizaad: Ahmed Ali Akbar trends top on Twitter

After the second last episode of Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone Reveals About her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone is now busy promoting Gehraiyaan, her upcoming film. Pinkvilla was...
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi and Haldi

Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Celebrity bride-to-be Mouni Roy to tie the knot...
1 hour ago
My family and friends ‘Keeps me so grounded’; Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attributes her ability to retain her cool to the support...
2 hours ago
Prince William wanted to join Police to protect Princess Diana

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and heir to the British monarchy in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

intel
54 seconds ago
EU court annuls €1 billion antitrust fine against Intel

BRUSSELS: An EU court on Wednesday annulled a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion)...
7 mins ago
Kim Kardashian threatened by Kanye West about a second s** tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian is putting the things straight on the alleged second sex...
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to 'consider departing now'
8 mins ago
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to ‘consider departing now’

KYIV, Jan 26, 2022 (AFP) - The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday...
8 mins ago
State, not individuals can request for funds for Jihad: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that inciting the public to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement