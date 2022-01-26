From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that sets social media on fire

Alizeh is one of the rare actors who has dedicated herself to improving her skills. This is one of the reasons she has such a large following. In addition to acting and singing, Alizeh Shah has done modelling sessions for a number of well-known fashion names. Alizeh is a social media lover. On Instagram, she shared beautiful photographs from her photo shoots with a variety of designer labels.

Though, no one can deny Alizeh’s fashion sense, as the actress is well aware of her ability to steal the focus from her admirers on a regular basis.

Have a Look!

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.