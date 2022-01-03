From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt 5 Celebrities who looked like an ‘Orchid Flower’ in WGSN 2022

WGSN is a global expert in trend forecasting that assists designers and brands in creating sustainably and landing the correct trends at the right time to maximise sales. The colour of the year 2022, WGSN’s ‘Orchid Flower,’ is a light shade of magenta that will dominate fashion in the coming Summer/Spring.

Orchid Flower will add to the vibrant pinks that are already having an impression in sportswear and occasionwear, particularly for ladies. This vivid magenta tone will be a terrific approach to create a sense of happiness and escapism in these hard times, since the colour is adaptable enough to function across all seasons and continents.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a Dolce & Gabbana strapless flowing dress with floral applique work and a fit and flare silhouette. Soft ruffles and a breezy aspect complete the maxi dress, which can be worn for a date night, an intimate party, or a great evening supper by the beach. Her magenta gown accentuated her flawless skin, which was enhanced by dewy makeup, blush, and pink lipstick. Alia completed her look with an emerald clutch and pink heels, as if she were a Disney princess.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore magenta leggings with a pink one-shoulder blouse and a corset-style belt that constricted her waist for a unique effect. Her monochrome ensemble was complimented by appropriate makeup, which included bold red lips, smokey eyeshadow, and a sleek high ponytail. The button design on the flared sleeves and the knot feature on the high neck that stretched back as a trail gave pzazz to her red-carpet ready ensemble.

Kriti Sanon

The magenta Banarasi silk saree worn by Kriti Sanon featured gold cherry blossom designs and a light green border. She completed the ensemble with a strapless risqué blouse with a tie-up accent at the back. The actor finished off her wedding-ready look with poker-straight hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a soft pink pout. Her sole option for jewellery was chunky gold chandbalis.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a magenta silk saree with a blue border, which she paired with a matching sleeveless top. The actress from Sky Is Pink kept her outfit simple, avoiding bulky accessories. Her ethnic look was completed by a little black bindi, pink lips, and straight hair parted in the middle.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora knows how to stay up with the latest fashion trends and is always willing to explore new ones. In a sparkling metallic magenta co-ord consisting of slacks and an off-shoulder crop-top, she looked dashing. A gold necklace from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas, a ring from Antarez Jewels, and a grey frilled purse from L’alingi London completed the ensemble for the actress, who isn’t afraid to take sartorial risks.