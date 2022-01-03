From drugs to coronavirus, everything about Karan Johar parties!

Let’s start with a controversial viewpoint. Karan Johar’s parties are as delicious as coffee on chilly winter nights.

Karan Johar hosted an intimate party for some of his closest friends last week. Except, while entry was based on invitation-only, the exit was not. What came out of that party, apart from cool pictures of the who’s who trying to hide from the paps.

Corona scare is a term used to describe a situation in which there is a new coronavirus variant that has already been detected in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor.

Karan was also tested and found to be negative. His mother, Hiroo Johar, has now been tested, and the results are pending.

Amrita’s family was also checked, and her husband Shakeel Ladak and her children were found to be devoid of symptoms.

Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, is not in Mumbai, which is probably a good thing for him, and therefore was saved from all of this.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is following the Corona issue all the way to its epicenter, Karan Johar’s party, and has pledged to clean up Mumbai.

Now let’s go on… KJo was in a similar situation not long ago. People saw everything from drugs to the kitchen sink in a video he uploaded from his own party – again, intimate, duh! Many claimed Vicky Kaushal was snorting lines even before signing on the dotted line for Karan’s next.

Many people believed Deepika Padukone appeared ‘doped’ out, and not because she had just learned that Vicky was dating Katrina Kaif.

Majinder Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, was instrumental in the coinage. Milind Deora, who was present at KJo’s party with his wife, defended her – and by extension, KJo.

The claimed party was investigated, and it was determined that the only thing that was ‘high’ that night was Josh. We had no choice but to do it. Jiju is, after all, back in town following a brief honeymoon with wifey Katrina Kaif.

This time, the whispered accusations are more serious. Snorting lines within the boundaries of one’s own home, if at all, is still problematic but not reckless.

Attending a party while sick and coughing is not a good idea. According to Kareena’s spokeswoman, she has always followed Covid requirements and has never broken any rules. It was someone else’s fault for this single incidence, which has paradoxically resulted in their self-isolation.

We can’t help but wonder if the sick could have resisted as they recover and rest in home quarantine.