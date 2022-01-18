From Hareem Shah to Saba Qamar SWIMMING Videos that ROCKED the Internet

Throwback to when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, She had shared a video of herself while swimming!

In the video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem Shah had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award nominations for 2021.

Popular TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is quite famous due to her controversial and bold videos, has shared posts wearing a swimsuit and enjoying at the swimming pool with friends. Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation shared bold videos of herself wearing a swimsuit and spending quality time at the poolside.

Have a look at Hareem Shah’s Swimming Video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s, swimming video has gone viral and has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticizing her.

Saba Qamar posted the swimming video on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral, attracting internet trolls who began attacking the actress.

Check out some of the trolls’ comments on the video attacking Saba Qamar for the viral swimming video.

The actress has faced backlash on various occasions throughout her career, most recently when Asim Azhar released the music video for his first album’s hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)



Earlier Saba Qamar has posted her picture enjoying in a swimming pool on social networking site Instagram.