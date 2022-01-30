If we were to sum up this week, it was only Atif Aslam’s, from TV buffs to music buffs to everyone on the table, Atif Aslam was a hot topic of discussions and that too, for all the right reasons. The man who didn’t even think much of making a career in music when releasing his first single Aadat went on to become the biggest music sensation in South East Asia, who is still as humble as he was during the Aadat days.

The singer ended the year making headlines for arriving at his concert on a bike when his car was met with traffic, recorded by the bystanders, his dedication, love and work ethic garnered him lots of love and thumbs-ups for valuing his fans’ time and taking a risk as big as this one. This isn’t the first time the singer was lauded for his commitment to his fans, the singer has always ensured that the attendees of his concerts are not mistreated or man-handled. Aslam who was performing in Islamabad last year, left his concert midway after he spotted a few men harassing a female attendee during his performance. He called the female attendee on-stage and consoled her before leaving the venue, videos of the incident took over the internet and people were moved by his actions.

From Atif Aslam the singer to Atif Aslam the actor

Stepping into 2022, Aslam surprised the fans with his TV debut Sang-e-Mah making for an anti-hero that will be remembered for years to come. From Atif Aslam the singer to Atif Aslam the actor, there is nothing this man cannot do. Playing a dark, witty and spiritual man, Aslam’s on-screen persona left everyone speechless. From his poetic dialogues to the intense looks to the body language and a vast wavelength of expressions, we can already tell that Atif Aslam is here to stay! Not only did he lend his acting skills to the drama but also his vocal ability as he sang a sweet, yet powerful OST that made waves not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh where the singer is just as popular. The drama itself has gathered quite the audience all around the world.

From unlearning Atif Aslam to become Hilmand

The biggest struggle the singer faced was to turn himself into an actor, from performing in front a live audience to performing for the camera, Aslam had to ‘un-learn’ the Atif in him and that did not come easy. His dedication and his commitment to acting is plausible and him shining among the likes of a seasoned cast including Nauman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Omair Rana and Samiya Mumtaz speaks volumes of his hardwork.

For not shying away to experiment

Having tried his hand at a myriad of musical genres including qawwalis, pop, rock, classical to even reciting hamd-o-sanas, the singer has only gone from strength to strength. Dipping his toes into a rather contemporary take on pop, his collaboration with Momina Mustehsan on the season 14 of Coke Studio is proof that the actor does not shy away from a challenge. Exploring a new-age genre, fans were delighted to see their favourite singer nail yet another genre.

For scoring the PSL anthem of the year

Often complaining of missing Ali Zafar and his PSL anthems, fans were rather delighted to learn that this year’s PSL anthem features none other than the superstar of the country, Atif Aslam. Produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, the anthem promises to deliver power packed vocals, visuals and a beat that grows on you. Accompanied by Aima Baig, this year’s PSL anthem has already become a hit after it was released on Monday and we just can’t wait to hear it in the stadium. The duo will also be performing at the opening ceremony of the PSL tournament this year and we’re hoping they’ll set the stage on fire!

With that being said, doing so much only a month into the new year, not only was this week Atif Aslam’s but the year 2022 belongs to him too and we’re living for it!