Gal Gadot admits controversial ‘Imagine’ video was in ‘poor taste’

Gal Gadot has begun the year 2022 by delving into the contentious, star-studded “Imagine” video, which went popular for all the wrong reasons during the outset of the global epidemic.

The “Wonder Woman” actress said the video, which also included Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, and Natalie Portman performing the legendary John Lennon song, had “all noble intentions,” but it was “in horrible taste” in an interview with InStyle for the magazine’s February issue.

Gadot put together the film in March 2020, just as the world went into lockdown for the first time, and shared it on Instagram with the caption: “We are in this together, we will get through it together.”

The video was received with quick reaction, with many calling it “tone-deaf” on social media, and it was widely derided in the months that followed.

According to InStyle, the former Miss Israel now finds the situation amusing “She described the pandemic as “funny” and said she was “seeing where everything was headed” because it had already impacted Europe and Israel before reaching the United States. However, (the video) was released too soon. It wasn’t the proper time, and it certainly wasn’t the right thing to do. It was horrible.”

Despite the noble intentions of the controversial video, Gadot conceded that “sometimes you don’t hit the bullseye.”