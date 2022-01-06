American actress Gal Gadot is speaking out about her character as Cleopatra in the upcoming film and promised that her performance will be ‘sexy‘ yet ‘strategic‘ in the film.

In an interview, the Red Notice actress expressed her excitement about becoming Egypt’s historic queen.

Gadot stated, “I can’t reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story.”

Read more: Red Notice Becomes Most-Watched Film on Netflix, Gal Gadot Dwayne Johnson Feel Ecstatic

“Show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart she was, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we live in today,” the dive added.

“I’ve watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now,” the Wonder Woman star said.