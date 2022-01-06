Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:33 am

Gal Gadot role as Cleopatra will be ‘sexy’ yet ‘strategic’ 

American actress Gal Gadot is speaking out about her character as Cleopatra in the upcoming film and promised that her performance will be sexy yet strategic in the film.

In an interview, the Red Notice actress expressed her excitement about becoming Egypt’s historic queen.

Gadot stated, “I can’t reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story.”

“Show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart she was, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we live in today,” the dive added.

“I’ve watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now,” the Wonder Woman star said.

 

