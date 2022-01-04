Gal Gadot Teases Her Upcoming Movie Cleopatra

05th Jan, 2022. 12:00 am
Gal Gadot is excited for her role as Cleopatra to be seen on the big screen.
The 36-year-old actress is poised to play Egypt’s legendary queen in an upcoming epic drama directed by her Woman Woman co-star Patty Jenkins. (Jenkins had been set to direct but had lately stepped down.) Kari Skogland, the director of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, took her place in December.)

Gadot teased Cleopatra in an interview for the cover of InStyle’s February Badass Women issue: “I can’t say much more than that, but I can say that we’re going to celebrate Cleopatra’s tale. We’ll highlight how seductive and appealing she was, but also how shrewd and brilliant she was, and how much of an impact she had and continues to have on the world we live in today.”

I’ve watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history,” she added, “but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now.”
Cleopatra, a descendant of Ptolemy, a Macedonian general who served under Alexander the Great, was the last monarch of Egypt’s Ptolemaic dynasty.
Elizabeth Taylor most recently portrayed Cleopatra in the 1963 film Cleopatra, which cost 20th Century Fox $31 million and nearly bankrupted the studio. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards and won four of them.

 

 

