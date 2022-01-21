Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Looked Gorgeous in Recent Photos

The long-awaited trailer for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan was unveiled yesterday, and it has piqued the interest of viewers. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa feature in the film. Ananya Panday has begun film promotion following the release of the trailer. She published lovely photographs on social media and said that she has begun Gehraiyaan promotion. The video will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The film’s filming was concluded last year, and fans have been waiting for the trailer and posters of Gehraiyaan ever since.

Ananya Panday looked chic in a green wrap-around blouse and brown leather pants for the Gehraiyaan promotions. She finished off her ensemble with brown leopard print high heel boots. Ananya Panday opted for striking studs as her accessories. She has reduced her makeup to a minimum and opted for neutral tones. Lakshmi Lehr did Ananya Panday’s hair and makeup. Stacy Gomes did her cosmetics, and Shivam Gupta photographed her. Tiger Mist provided the clothing, while Viange Vintage provided the jewellery.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, “#Gehraiyaan promotions legggggoooo trailer out now!!!” Check out Ananya Panday’s latest photos:

Shakun Batra directed the love drama film Gehraiyaan, which was co-produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. Shakun Batra, Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre, and Yash Sahai wrote it. In addition to Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor play supporting parts.