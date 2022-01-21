Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 02:28 am

Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Looked Gorgeous in Recent Photos

Ananya Panday

Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Looked Gorgeous in Recent Photos

The long-awaited trailer for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan was unveiled yesterday, and it has piqued the interest of viewers. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa feature in the film. Ananya Panday has begun film promotion following the release of the trailer. She published lovely photographs on social media and said that she has begun Gehraiyaan promotion. The video will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The film’s filming was concluded last year, and fans have been waiting for the trailer and posters of Gehraiyaan ever since.

Ananya Panday looked chic in a green wrap-around blouse and brown leather pants for the Gehraiyaan promotions. She finished off her ensemble with brown leopard print high heel boots. Ananya Panday opted for striking studs as her accessories. She has reduced her makeup to a minimum and opted for neutral tones. Lakshmi Lehr did Ananya Panday’s hair and makeup. Stacy Gomes did her cosmetics, and Shivam Gupta photographed her. Tiger Mist provided the clothing, while Viange Vintage provided the jewellery.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, “#Gehraiyaan promotions legggggoooo trailer out now!!!” Check out Ananya Panday’s latest photos:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Shakun Batra directed the love drama film Gehraiyaan, which was co-produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. Shakun Batra, Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre, and Yash Sahai wrote it. In addition to Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor play supporting parts.

Read More

2 hours ago
THROWBACK: Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly's Killer Dance Moves Sets Internet ABLAZE

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which...
3 hours ago
Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff, Recreates Cardi B’s Iconic Veil Look

Urfi Javed, an actor and reality show competitor, never fails to surprise...
3 hours ago
Blackpink’s Jennie gives an emotional message for Lisa, Watch Video

When it comes to the Blackpink girls, there is no end to...
3 hours ago
Will more TikTokers also become a part of Rabeeca Khan's "BOL Ka Pakistan"?

Leading TikToker Rabeeca Khan has become a part of the BOL Entertainment...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through a surrogate

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that...
4 hours ago
Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?

Rumours are circulating on social media that the famous TikToker Rabeeca Khan has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
Bollywood Highlights: Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala, Lata Mangeshkar still in observation in ICU
Deepika Padukone
1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh Can’t Ignore Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: “My Baby Girl Looks Like…”

The trailer for Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan has gone viral. It received a...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone’s crimson gown for the Gehraiyaan trailer presentation is reminiscent of Kourtney Kardashian.

On Thursday, the trailer for Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated film Gehraiyaan, which...
Sajal Aly
2 hours ago
THROWBACK: Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly’s Killer Dance Moves Sets Internet ABLAZE

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement