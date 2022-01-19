Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 01:36 pm

Ghana Ali all smiles for a latest photoshoot with her little one

Ghana Ali family photoshoot

Actress Ghana Ali, who welcomed her first baby with hubby Umair Gulzar in 2021, has delighted fans with her adorable family photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Sun Yaara actress shared a series of pictures as she posed for the family portrait all-smiling with daughter Faija and her husband.

She captioned the post: “Our first family photoshoot!”

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time. A number of fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with adorable prayers for the little one.

Also Read: Ghana Ali knows how to deal with nasty remarks amid pregnancy announcement

Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar got married in the year 2021 and welcomed their first baby the same year on November 23.

The actress had her pregnancy in September 2021.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!”

“Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can’t wait to meet our new addition,” she said and added: “Please remember us in your prayers.”

