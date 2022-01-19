Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 08:28 pm

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada passes away

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s aunt, Ghada Hadid died on Wednesday morning due to heart attack, covid-19, and pneumonia. She was in ICU, and the supermodels have urged their fans to pray for their aunt.

Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi and Bella confirmed his sister’s death on Instagram.

Read more: Bella Hadid reminises on her late grandfather in a childhood photo

He shared an old picture of Ghada and wrote, “My beautiful eldest sister passed. My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma wa baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair and all the freedom fighters of Palestine 🇵🇸 to greet you. You have been a voice for peace. You left legacy @linahadid to fight for us all. We love you.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid)

Read More

59 mins ago
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's title of ‘Duke of York’

Prince Harry could possibly be the next beneficiary of the Duke of...
1 hour ago
Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan

Fans of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan want to see him share the...
1 hour ago
Akbar Pasha of Punjab Lok Rahs passed away on Monday and is laid to rest at Miani Sahib

Akbar Pasha, also known as Lakht Pasha or Pashi, was a Punjabi...
1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo fiancée Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her engagement ring

The Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez...
2 hours ago
Legendary André Leon Talley passed away at 73

André Leon Talley, Vogue's legendary former creative director and editor-at-large, has died....
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set the internet on fire in latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, the most adored showbiz couple, turn up...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China's Daqing Oilfield becomes world's largest tertiary recovery production base
27 seconds ago
Oil production remains flat in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The Oil production in Pakistan during the second quarter of fiscal...
3 mins ago
Murree tragedy: CM Buzdar removes 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner from office

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner...
5 mins ago
Pakistan to further intensify multi-dimensional ties with Indonesia, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the...
China opposes Slovenia's remarks on "Taiwan Independence": spokesperson
6 mins ago
China opposes Slovenia’s remarks on “Taiwan Independence”: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600