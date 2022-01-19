Gigi and Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada passes away

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s aunt, Ghada Hadid died on Wednesday morning due to heart attack, covid-19, and pneumonia. She was in ICU, and the supermodels have urged their fans to pray for their aunt.

Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi and Bella confirmed his sister’s death on Instagram.

He shared an old picture of Ghada and wrote, “My beautiful eldest sister passed. My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma wa baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair and all the freedom fighters of Palestine 🇵🇸 to greet you. You have been a voice for peace. You left legacy @linahadid to fight for us all. We love you.“

