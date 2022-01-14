Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spend holidays together post breakup?

The internet is buzzing with new rumours regarding former lovers Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who appeared to split up in late 2021.

During the recent holiday season, visitors to Aspen reported seeing the musician and supermodel spending time together in the mountainous winter retreat.

Zayn and Gigi are now ‘friendly’ and co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Khai, according to Deuxmoi, an Instagram celebrity watchdog and hub of reader-submitted celebrity rumours.

“They were also supposedly in Aspen over the holidays,” they stated, adding that they had deliberately not shared an alleged eye-witness account earlier that said, “Gigi and Zayn are in Aspen and back together. Seen snowmobiling the other day.”

However, neither Zayn nor Gigi have mentioned getting back together.

Following an ugly confrontation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, the couple split up in October 2021.