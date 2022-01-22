Gigi Hadid is the ‘Princess of Nazareth’

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father has been crowned as the ‘Princess of Nazareth’ by her father Mohamed Hadid.

Gigi’s father shared an unseen photo on his Instagram which pleased the fans, he captioned the photo with love as: ‘Simply Gigi Hadid.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid)



Mohamed Hadid posted a sweet photo of 26-year-old Gigi, wearing a traditional Palestinian dress.

Tagging the model, Mohamed Hadid also called Gigi ‘Princess of Nazareth’.

The attractive photograph has gathered thousands of hearts in no time.