Gigi Hadid Welcomes New Year With Homemade Pizza with Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid, an American supermodel, has captured our hearts many times over with her culinary masterpieces. And every time she creates something delectable, she makes us eagerly anticipate her next appearance. Gigi and her cooking skills have had us slurping on numerous occasions, from producing a great mac and cheese for a slow evening to devouring the ultimate cheesy handmade potato snack. Her most recent cooking endeavour was for one of the most anticipated holidays, the New Year. Gigi Hadid wished her fans and followers a Happy New Year with a carousel of different photos.

Her photos gave us a glimpse into her New Year’s Eve celebrations, which included her gorgeous daughter Khai, a comfortable and delightful time in the woods, and some delectable and real wood-fired pizzas. The wood fire oven has been lighted with a roaring fire, ready for the pizzas, in one of the slides, and Gigi’s hand is busy cooking fresh pizzas in another slide. The pizza base has been laid down and is drizzled with loads of shredded cheese, spinach, pizza sauce and pepperoni. We’re sure the final product was delectable;

Have a look at these photos:

Gigi is a fitness icon for many, but she is also very upfront about her indulgences. Indeed, a short glance at the supermodel’s Instagram feed reveals a plethora of her food excursions and postings, demonstrating exactly how much of a foodie she is. Gigi, on the other hand, managed to completely fascinate the desi audience when she published a photo from when she was pregnant, exposing how she gorged on spicy meals while pregnant. Jeera, Haldi, and Tandoori Masala were among the spices in her cabinet. More information can be found here.