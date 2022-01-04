Gigi Hadid Welcomes New Year With Homemade Pizza with Daughter Khai

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 01:46 am
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Welcomes New Year With Homemade Pizza with Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid, an American supermodel, has captured our hearts many times over with her culinary masterpieces. And every time she creates something delectable, she makes us eagerly anticipate her next appearance. Gigi and her cooking skills have had us slurping on numerous occasions, from producing a great mac and cheese for a slow evening to devouring the ultimate cheesy handmade potato snack. Her most recent cooking endeavour was for one of the most anticipated holidays, the New Year. Gigi Hadid wished her fans and followers a Happy New Year with a carousel of different photos.

Her photos gave us a glimpse into her New Year’s Eve celebrations, which included her gorgeous daughter Khai, a comfortable and delightful time in the woods, and some delectable and real wood-fired pizzas. The wood fire oven has been lighted with a roaring fire, ready for the pizzas, in one of the slides, and Gigi’s hand is busy cooking fresh pizzas in another slide. The pizza base has been laid down and is drizzled with loads of shredded cheese, spinach, pizza sauce and pepperoni. We’re sure the final product was delectable;

Have a look at these photos:

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)


 

Gigi is a fitness icon for many, but she is also very upfront about her indulgences. Indeed, a short glance at the supermodel’s Instagram feed reveals a plethora of her food excursions and postings, demonstrating exactly how much of a foodie she is. Gigi, on the other hand, managed to completely fascinate the desi audience when she published a photo from when she was pregnant, exposing how she gorged on spicy meals while pregnant. Jeera, Haldi, and Tandoori Masala were among the spices in her cabinet. More information can be found here.

Read More

1 hour ago
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Engaged, Sources

According to a source, the couple has been dating since 2018. "Kim...
1 hour ago
Ertugrul actress Hande Soral aka Ilbilge Hatun flaunts her baby bump

Turkish actress Hande Soral Demirci aka Ilbilge Hatun, who rose to prominence...
1 hour ago
In picture: Esra Bilgic's beautiful smile will make your day

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played the role of Halima Sultan...
1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra leaves Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most well-known actresses in the...
2 hours ago
Lily Collins opens up about her wedding and honeymoon with Charlie McDowell on Ellen

On Ellen, Lily Collins discusses her wedding and honeymoon with husband Charles...
2 hours ago
Gal Gadot Teases Her Upcoming Movie Cleopatra

Gal Gadot is excited for her role as Cleopatra to be seen...