19th Jan, 2022. 04:36 pm

Grammy Awards gets a new date and location

The Grammy Awards, which honor the best musical performances, is scheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas. This statement was released by the Recording Academy and CBS on Tuesday.

The awards were originally scheduled for January 31 in downtown Los Angeles. But the date was canceled after the Omicron variety caused a new round of Covid-19 infections.

The event will be televised and streamed live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Read more: Grammy Awards postponed for an indefinite time period, amid the rising Omicron

The Grammy nominations for 2022 were revealed in November. Jon Batiste, a pianist, and bandleader headed a field that included newcomers such as adolescent pop star Olivia Rodrigo and veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

Read more: Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards for 2021 were also postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held in March rather than January. With a mix of pre-recorded and live pieces performed in front of a small, socially distant audience.

Aside from the revised date and location, the organizers gave scant specifics regarding the 2022 show.

Because of the revised Grammy’s date, the CMT Music Awards for country music, which had been slated for April 3, had to be rescheduled to later dates in the same month.

 

