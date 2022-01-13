Grammy Awards postponed for an indefinite time period, amid the rising Omicron

Due to the obvious rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, this year’s Grammy Awards event recognizing best musical acts has been postponed indefinitely, organisers said on Wednesday.

The performance was supposed to be held in a downtown Los Angeles arena on January 31 and televised live on the CBS network.

CBS and the Recording Academy said in a joint statement: “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks”.

The Grammy Awards for 2021 have apparently been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The ceremony was held in March instead of January, with a combination of pre-recorded and live segments performed in front of a small, socially distanced crowd.

Organizers had wished to revert back this year to anything closer to the traditional celebration with a wide audience within the former Staples Center, now called Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah, a late-night television host, was nominated to host the show.