Hadiqa Kiani gets candid about her career and ageism in a recent interview

In a recent interview, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani discussed her relationship with music, her challenges with ageism in the industry, and the joy of adoption.

“I am at a turning point in my life,” Kiani said, reflecting on where she is in her work. “This is my experience, and I am not apologetic about it,” she continued.

“Whatever decisions I made in life, whether linked to music or not, helped to define who I am. What I learned from my mistakes, failures, and successes, as well as the anguish I experienced. My mother’s paralysis diagnosis, heartbreaks, divorces, adoption of my child, life-threatening scenarios. All of this has happened to me before, but now, at this critical juncture in my life.”

“Sources very close to me told me a decade ago that my contemporaries in music had already been sent to their graves,” Kiani said when asked if she has struggled because of the industry’s endemic ageism.

“They informed me that I had accomplished everything I could and that I should be satisfied with it. I was in my thirties at the time. But, even in my twenties, I appeared to be older due to my mature character and intelligence. Even back then, people called me ‘aapi,’ ‘didi,’ and ‘baji.’ I feel young now that I am approaching old age. It’s all a figment of your imagination. You’re as good as anyone if you tell yourself you’ve seen and done everything.” She concluded.