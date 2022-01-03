Hadiqa Kiani gets candid about her career and ageism in a recent interview
In a recent interview, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani discussed her relationship with music, her challenges with ageism in the industry, and the joy of adoption.
“I am at a turning point in my life,” Kiani said, reflecting on where she is in her work. “This is my experience, and I am not apologetic about it,” she continued.
Read more: Hadiqa Kiani talks about her character in ‘Dobara’
“Whatever decisions I made in life, whether linked to music or not, helped to define who I am. What I learned from my mistakes, failures, and successes, as well as the anguish I experienced. My mother’s paralysis diagnosis, heartbreaks, divorces, adoption of my child, life-threatening scenarios. All of this has happened to me before, but now, at this critical juncture in my life.”
“Sources very close to me told me a decade ago that my contemporaries in music had already been sent to their graves,” Kiani said when asked if she has struggled because of the industry’s endemic ageism.
Read more: Hadiqa Kiani Gives Tribute to the Late Asma Nabeel by Starring in her Last Play ‘Pinjra.’
“They informed me that I had accomplished everything I could and that I should be satisfied with it. I was in my thirties at the time. But, even in my twenties, I appeared to be older due to my mature character and intelligence. Even back then, people called me ‘aapi,’ ‘didi,’ and ‘baji.’ I feel young now that I am approaching old age. It’s all a figment of your imagination. You’re as good as anyone if you tell yourself you’ve seen and done everything.” She concluded.
Read More
Yasir Hussain again under fire for his views on Turkish Actors in Pakistan
On a talk show presented by actor Nauman Ijaz on a local...
Netflix surprise fans with the first look of The Umbrella Academy season 3
Netflix is not holding back, one after the other they are releasing...
Burns Road synonymous with food
Food is a big part of a Pakistani’s life and every city...
If you were a comfort food, which one would you be?
In all its might and glory, comfort food is the epitome of...
You may be destroying your hair yourself !
Have you ever wondered what it takes to have beautiful hair? Let’s...