Hadiqa Kiani opens up about her feelings & love for adopted son

Pakistani singer and actress Hadiqa Kiani has opened up about her struggling days and how adopting a child was also difficult for her.

In a recent interview, the Dobara star sheds light on her entire journey and said: “I am at a turning point in my life.” “This is my journey and I am not apologetic about it. Whatever choices I made in life, whether they were related to music or life, are what define me,” she added.

“The mistakes, the failures, whatever success, whatever turmoil I went through. The heartbreaks, the divorces, the adoption of my child, life-threatening situations, my mother’s paralysis diagnosis. I have faced all of this, but at this turning point in my life, I feel alone because I am alone now. I want to make new music, which I have done recently. This new music isn’t for the viewers or the listeners. It is for myself.”

She further talked about her role in the drama serial Raqeeb Se, “If Momina had offered me a role that I did not relate with, chances are I wouldn’t have accepted it.

But, God was so kind. She gave me the role of Sakina. I explored myself. I took out all my emotions through Raqeeb Se and Dobara. It was cathartic. It was me breaking out,” Hadiqa said.

Explaining how she can be her truest self when it comes to her art, Hadiqa said, “I have been conditioned since I was a child to be told what to do. Music, and then, by extension, acting, were the only pure things and truly mine.”

Further recalling the time when he adopted a baby boy in 2005, Kiani said, “In July 2005, I told my sister I wanted to adopt a boy. Naaday Ali.

“I even knew the name with full clarity. My sister told me that I was creating more trouble for myself because I had my whole life ahead of me and that I would be complicating it. Then the earthquake happened.” She added, “I had been through my first divorce. The script had already been written by God. He gave me [my son] as a gift and blessing. I am so grateful.”

Having difficulty with adoption, Hadiqa said, “I had to go through I lot of difficulty after the adoption. I had to go through a lot of issues to get his NICOP, but NADRA has now made things easier.”

“If you don’t have that motherly feeling, you won’t have it for your biological child either. It becomes a matter of necessity. [Adoption] is different because it is your own choice, and when you choose to have someone in your life who is not from your womb, then that love is something else entirely. It is unconditional.”