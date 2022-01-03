Hadiqa Kiani to release her first single ‘Humsafar’ from her album Vasl tonight

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 08:40 pm
Hadiqa Kiani

Hadiqa Kiani, a musician-turned-actor, reminds us that just because she’s acting these days doesn’t mean she’s stopped playing music. She’s back with a bang, releasing an entire album on YouTube today at 7 p.m., Kiani announced the release of her first single off the upcoming album Vasl.

The ‘Hona Tha Pyaar’ singer shared the news on Instagram, thanking her fans for accompanying her on her journey. “I’m going back to my origins,” she added, attaching an album cover-worthy shot of herself in a modern-traditional ensemble.

 

A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

“The song is called ‘Humsafar’ and will be going live on YouTube, link to the song is in my bio,” she said.
Kiani made her acting debut this year with the sitcom Raqeeb Se, and she’s been on a roll ever since. Her first drama earned her critical acclaim, and she went on to play Mehru in Hum TV’s Dobara.

