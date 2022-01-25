Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:55 pm

Hadiqa Kiani wants justice for Noor Mukadam

Hadiqa Kiani, a Pakistani singer, and actress resorted to social media on Tuesday to demand justice for Noor Mukadam, a 28-year-old female who was brutally killed in a posh neighborhood of Islamabad in July 2021.

Kiani took to Twitter to criticize authorities for the delay in the trial of primary accused Zahir Jaffer.

She wrote in her Tweet, “Another day and another obscene abuse of power, evidence and victim blaming. #NoorMuqaddam’s story shall not be forgotten, we demand justice and we demand it now!”

“Enough with the delays, the excuses and the insanity. We demand justice for Noor,” the singer added.

She then replied to another user’s tweet urging the courts to issue a decision immediately, adding, “Verdict sunao so we know if we need march to the streets!”

“Sick of the publicity for his charade, sick of seeing his face every day, I refuse to even say his name. Not worth it. All we want is justice for Noor. All we want is safety for our girls,” she further stated.

 

