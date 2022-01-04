Hadiqa Kiyani’s song Humsafar is an instant hit

Hadiqa Kiani is back to her roots after years. Image: Instagram

Singer Hadiqa Kiyani is back to her roots with a bang and is all set to release her album after a gap of many years.

The singer-turned-actress released her solo from the upcoming album Vasl last night and so far the song has garnered more than 10 thousand views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)



The Dobara actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans before the release that caught the eyeballs of many.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

Hadiqa started her career as a host for a children’s musical show and sang many songs during that time.

The Bohay Bariyan singer gave many hits to the music industry and is now earning fame as a refined actress in showbiz.