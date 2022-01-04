Hadiqa Kiyani’s song Humsafar is an instant hit
Singer Hadiqa Kiyani is back to her roots with a bang and is all set to release her album after a gap of many years.
The singer-turned-actress released her solo from the upcoming album Vasl last night and so far the song has garnered more than 10 thousand views.
The Dobara actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans before the release that caught the eyeballs of many.
Hadiqa started her career as a host for a children’s musical show and sang many songs during that time.
The Bohay Bariyan singer gave many hits to the music industry and is now earning fame as a refined actress in showbiz.
