Hadiqa Kiyani’s song Humsafar is an instant hit

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 01:00 pm

Hadiqa Kiani is back to her roots after years. Image: Instagram

Singer Hadiqa Kiyani is back to her roots with a bang and is all set to release her album after a gap of many years.

The singer-turned-actress released her solo from the upcoming album Vasl last night and so far the song has garnered more than 10 thousand views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)


Read more: Hadiqa Kiani to release her first single ‘Humsafar’ from her album Vasl tonight

The Dobara actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans before the release that caught the eyeballs of many.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

 

Hadiqa started her career as a host for a children’s musical show and sang many songs during that time.

Read more: Hadiqa Kiani opens up about her feelings & love for adopted son

The Bohay Bariyan singer gave many hits to the music industry and is now earning fame as a refined actress in showbiz.

