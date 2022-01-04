Hailey Bieber rocks oversize sweater and leggings in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber looked lovely in leggings and a chunky sweater as she reintroduced her healthy training routine.

On Monday, the 25-year-old supermodel was seen walking to a pilates class in Los Angeles.

In a pair of black leggings, a black oversize crewneck sweater, and a grey winter cap, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart flaunted her hourglass shape.

For the recent outing, Kendall Jenner’s buddy went makeup-free. She also wore a little black patent leather purse with a gleaming sheen over her arm.

Bieber wore a long ribbed beanie that she cuffed over her brow to show off her casual, laid-back style. The long brown hair of one of the world’s highest-paid models was straight as it poured out from behind the headpiece.

The stunning model wore a pair of white shoes with colourful decorations to complement her attitude. Hailey’s appearance comes after she returned from a trip with her closest friend Kendall Jenner and their partners.

Hailey Bieber came to Instagram earlier in the day to share a variety of photos from her hectic schedule. ‘Happy New Year,’ the fashionista wrote with the carousel of photographs in her post. ‘Recently, life has been…’