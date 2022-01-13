Hareem Farooq is dripping finesse in this regal lehenga

Actress Hareem Farooq lit up the internet with a new desi appearance. With her incredible fitness journey that makes her fans swoon often, it was the Mohsin Naveed Ranjha magic this time that had us star struck rather than her.

Taking to Instagram, the Doosri Biwi starlet made a regal statement by donning a warm red lehenga choli with elegant heavy embellishments. She styled her lengthy mane into curls that had an old-world beauty to them, completing her hairdo with a stunning matha patti and heavy earrings.

She opted for flawless make-up with a dewy complexion, dramatic smokey eyes and nude lips. The actress also beautifully paired the attired with matching bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Also Read: Hareem Farooq stealing all the limelight in stunning attire; take a look!

However, the series of pictures has garnered immense love reacts within no time.

On the other hand, Farooq was spotted setting the stage on fire at a close friend’s wedding with actor Osman Khalid Butt.

The video clips showing Hareem dancing to the beats of the Bollywood song Chaka Chak won millions of hearts.