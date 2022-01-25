Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:59 am

Hareem Farooq leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red saree

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:59 am
Hareem farooq

Actress Hareem Farooq, who is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style, draped herself in a sensuous burnt red saree with an embellished pallu and sleeveless blouse.

She styled her lengthy mane into curls and teamed her six yards with a smokey eye make-up look and bold lips.

Hareem Farooq

Also Read: Hareem Farooq serves old-school, traditional vibes in latest snaps

Fans were eager to react as they dropped emoticons and feedback in the comments section.

Hareem began her career with the film Siyaah and later made her TV debut with the drama series Mausam followed by Mere Humdum Mere DostDusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Sanam among others.

Read More

8 hours ago
Dakota Johnson Jokes About Narrowly Escaping Wardrobe Malfunction on James Corden's Show

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on...
10 hours ago
Blackpink’s Lisa raises heat backless outfit, BTS Jungkook starts pouting

The BTS boyband and the Blackpink females are two K-pop entertainment groups...
10 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

In a black tight dress, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her iconic curves. The...
10 hours ago
Blackpink fans demand the group’s comeback activities

Blackpink fans, known as BLINKS, started a Twitter trend demanding YG Entertainment...
10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is better than Kanye West new girlfriend Julia Fox: Piers Morgan

British TV personality Piers Morgan talks about the Kim-Kanye-Julia fiasco and claimed that...
11 hours ago
Khloe flaunts her perfect curves in body-fitted dress

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Since 2007,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

china eyes
4 mins ago
China eyes high quality growth in patent, trademark works

BEIJING - China will emphasize roles of patent and trademark examination during...
india covid
6 mins ago
India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 39,799,202

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,799,202 on Tuesday, as...
UN
13 mins ago
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up oil spill

LIMA - A team of UN experts on environmental disasters arrived in...
south korea covid
17 mins ago
S.Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 8,571

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement