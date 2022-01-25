Hareem Farooq leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red saree

Actress Hareem Farooq, who is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style, draped herself in a sensuous burnt red saree with an embellished pallu and sleeveless blouse.

She styled her lengthy mane into curls and teamed her six yards with a smokey eye make-up look and bold lips.

Fans were eager to react as they dropped emoticons and feedback in the comments section.

Hareem began her career with the film Siyaah and later made her TV debut with the drama series Mausam followed by Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Sanam among others.