Web Desk

20th Jan, 2022. 03:52 pm

Hareem Farooq serves old-school, traditional vibes in latest snaps

Hareem Farooq

Actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating pictures shared on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Doosri Biwi actor shared a thread of pictures looking ethereal in an elegant traditional white ensemble paired with beautiful gajras.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

She styled her lengthy mane into curls that had an old-world beauty to them, complimenting her hair with stunning heavy earrings.

She opted for flawless make-up with a dewy complexion, dramatic eye makeup and rosy lips. The actress also beautifully paired the attired with beautiful gajras.

Fans were eager to react as they dropped emoticons and feedback in the comments section.

Hareem began her career with the film Siyaah and later made her TV debut with the drama series Mausam followed by Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Sanam among others.

