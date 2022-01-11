Hareem Shah calls out Farooq Sattar; Watch Video

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She publicized her marriage controversy to Pakistan People’s Party leader on June 28, 2021, but kept the data about her husband undercover.

In a recent interview with Mathira on Bol Tv, Hareem was asked about her fight with Farooq Sattar, to which she replied that he is a liar and he is lying, I have always been honest and there is no point of hiding anything if you were just friends.

Previously, Hareem Shah has been linked with numerous politicians and this has created numerous controversies aswell.