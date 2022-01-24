Hareem Shah radiates winter vibes in UK

A new video of Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, while giving us some major winter vibes in the UK, goes viral on the internet.

She is currently in the United Kingdom, and it appears that the TikToker is in the mood to embrace her adventurous side to the fullest by taking in all that the UK has to offer.

Turning to Instgaram, Hareem shared her latest TikTok videos while having fun in the UK.

Miss Shah is a popular TikToker who rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok video and recently tied the knot with Bilal Shah.