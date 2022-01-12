Hareem Shah Spotted with HUGE Amount of MONEY

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which she can be seen carrying a large sum of money. This isn’t the first time Hareem has been caught flashing cash; the social media star has previously made videos in which she has utilised large sums of money as props.

Hareem Shah, on the other hand, has a good motive for incorporating money in her movie this time. While swaying the cash in her hand, Hareem explained that she just flew to the United Kingdom, and that despite the fact that the TikToker landed safely, she recently learned that this much cash isn’t allowed to be brought on UK flights.

“If you are travelling from Pakistan to the United Kingdom, be careful; I believe you can carry roughly 2000 pounds, and if you surpass that limit, the staff would hassle you,” Hareem said.

“However, I did not get into any trouble because I am on a work visa and had to travel the UK for some business, and I also took paperwork with me,” Hareem added.

Hareem Shah, a TikTok star, is frequently spotted travelling to different locations. Hareem had already travelled to Turkey and Dubai.