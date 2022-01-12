Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 04:35 pm

Hareem Shah Spotted with HUGE Amount of MONEY

Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah Spotted with HUGE Amount of MONEY

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which she can be seen carrying a large sum of money. This isn’t the first time Hareem has been caught flashing cash; the social media star has previously made videos in which she has utilised large sums of money as props.

Hareem Shah, on the other hand, has a good motive for incorporating money in her movie this time. While swaying the cash in her hand, Hareem explained that she just flew to the United Kingdom, and that despite the fact that the TikToker landed safely, she recently learned that this much cash isn’t allowed to be brought on UK flights.

“If you are travelling from Pakistan to the United Kingdom, be careful; I believe you can carry roughly 2000 pounds, and if you surpass that limit, the staff would hassle you,” Hareem said.

 

“However, I did not get into any trouble because I am on a work visa and had to travel the UK for some business, and I also took paperwork with me,” Hareem added.

Hareem Shah, a TikTok star, is frequently spotted travelling to different locations. Hareem had already travelled to Turkey and Dubai.

Read More

2 hours ago
Osman Khalid Butt calls out ad agencies for normalizing cheating in marriages

Actor Osman Khalid Butt recently raised a question concerning the mobile advertisements...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill Shares Gorgeous Photos From New PhotoShoot With Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill's admirers are overjoyed when she shared a snapshot from her...
2 hours ago
Actress Zubab Rana looks ravishing in latest clicks

Pakistan's rising star Zubab Rana looks ravishing in recent pictures wearing a...
2 hours ago
Sunny Leone chilling with sharks in Maldives Beach, hails 'free safe wildlife'. Watch Video

Sunny Leone, who is currently on holiday in the Maldives, released a...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill drops pictures in a glamorous mini dress; take a look!

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to immense recognition after his memorable journey...
3 hours ago
Ajay Devgan pens letter to his 20-year-old self

As India is celebrating National Youth Day today, actor Ajay Devgan penned...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

lipstick
5 mins ago
Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup...
China’s inflation
6 mins ago
China’s inflation eases in December, providing opportunity for rate cuts

BEIJING: Inflation in China eased in December thanks to falling food and...
china
15 mins ago
China’s agriculture, related industries take up 16.47% of economy in 2020

BEIJING: The added value of China’s agriculture and related industries accounted for...
Infinix Hot 11
17 mins ago
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to be released next month with a 90Hz display and 18W fast charging

Infinix is bringing back their popular Hot 11 smartphone from last year....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600